© Instagram / modigliani





Spanish Police Seized Forged Paintings Attributed to El Greco, Goya, and Modigliani After a Dealer Tried to Sell Them for €12.5 Million and Modigliani in Livorno





Modigliani in Livorno and Spanish Police Seized Forged Paintings Attributed to El Greco, Goya, and Modigliani After a Dealer Tried to Sell Them for €12.5 Million

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rubio, Colleagues Urge Senate Leadership to Stand for Life and Protect Individuals With Down Syndrome.

As Utah's drought gets worse, some cities threaten fines and shutoffs for water wasters.

Voters' Rights, Progressive Values And Rural Colorado Shape Debate Over Last-Minute Property Tax Proposal.

‘Pretty Significant’: How The New Treatment For Alzheimer’s Is Being Received And The Controversy Behind The Drug.

Apple Unveils New Privacy and Work Features at WWDC.

WBRC, COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project host live panel.

U.S. stocks claw back much of an early loss and finish mixed.

Cubs minor leagues: Three up, three down and minding the restart.

Understanding Migration: Corruption, Poor Governance, and their Effects on Migration in Central America.

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul joins call to move 2022 Olympics from China over persecution of Uyghurs.

Mizzou athletics sets up GoFundMe for soccer player Kyra Reeves, who lost both parents to COVID-19.

GM To Replace 2nd And 3rd Row Seat Cushions In Some 2021 Chevy Suburban Units.