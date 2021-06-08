© Instagram / Hilary Duff





Hilary Duff says Colourpop didn't send her its 'Lizzie McGuire' makeup collection and Hilary Duff opens up on canceled 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot





Hilary Duff says Colourpop didn't send her its 'Lizzie McGuire' makeup collection and Hilary Duff opens up on canceled 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Hilary Duff opens up on canceled 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot and Hilary Duff says Colourpop didn't send her its 'Lizzie McGuire' makeup collection

Stocks claw back much of an early loss and finish mixed.

Budget battles continue in Norman for City and Police.

New report highlights enormous disease burden and treatment gap of osteoporosis in Europe.

Veteran Salute: Oscar and Bobby Humphrey.

Electric scooters now part of Gainesville's traffic mix.

First rabid bats of the season found in Bonneville and Payette counties.

FDA approved the first major Alzheimer’s treatment in 18 years — what that means for your loved ones fighting the disease.

Retired QB Alex Smith wins PFWA's George Halas Award for overcoming adversity.

TikTok is abuzz after beekeeping influencer is accused of not practicing correct safety protocols.

Government launches second Animal Welfare Bill to protect pets, livestock and wild animals.

Central Virginia voters are keeping eye on House District 22 race.

18-year-old who pled guilty to murder to be sentenced on July 30.