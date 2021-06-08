© Instagram / Ashley Benson





Hempz Partners with Actress Ashley Benson for its First-Ever Celebrity Ambassadorship and Ashley Benson Says Getting Glam for ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Made Her ‘Not Care’ About Hair and Makeup





Ashley Benson Says Getting Glam for ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Made Her ‘Not Care’ About Hair and Makeup and Hempz Partners with Actress Ashley Benson for its First-Ever Celebrity Ambassadorship

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Supply and demand disruptions continue to cause shortages post pandemic.

Statewide and local primaries set for Tuesday.

New retail, restaurant space opens in RTP.

Father and 11-year-old son injured during police shootout, B.C. watchdog says.

Apple may remove the logo on the new 2021 MacBook Pro (seriously).

VIDEO: Elk calves running through NM forest.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for mandatory minicamp.

Washington cannabis board OKs ‘Joints for Jabs’ to encourage COVID vaccines.

Adventure Saturday returns to Explore Park with family-friendly activities.

Thousands of UK men to benefit after NHS approves prostate cancer drug.

Alabama, Saban agree to new 8-year deal through 2028 season.

Top Chef Standouts Bring Their Talents to Houston For the Ultimate Juneteenth Celebration.