© Instagram / Aubrey Plaza





Aubrey Plaza Reveals She Secretly Married Her Longtime Boyfriend Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena





Aubrey Plaza has married her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza Reveals She Secretly Married Her Longtime Boyfriend Jeff Baena

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Columbus City Council repeals mask mandates for COVID, despite 60% not fully vaccinated.

State golf roundup: Reese Jansa collects seven birdies, tops 'AA' leaderboard.

Penny Hardaway? Becky Hammond? It doesn’t really matter who is the Magic’s next head coach.

Land use in Lower Manhattan at forefront of council race.

Royal Caribbean Group CEO not expecting many unvaccinated guests.

Mega centre volunteers and frontliners impress vaxxers.

Third Thursday summer replacement for Stroll & Savor on Second Street.

CTA train derails on North Side; Red Line service temporarily suspended from Belmont to Howard.

First Midwest Group breaks ground on building.

BPD gives information on warning signs, prevention tips for Elder Abuse Prevention Month.