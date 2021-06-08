© Instagram / Morgan Freeman





Being a Dad Was on Morgan Freeman’s Bucket List! Learn About the Film Icon’s 4 Children and Amazon’s ‘Solos,’ Starring Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie and More, Has More Stars Than Resonance: TV Review





Amazon’s ‘Solos,’ Starring Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie and More, Has More Stars Than Resonance: TV Review and Being a Dad Was on Morgan Freeman’s Bucket List! Learn About the Film Icon’s 4 Children

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Sunday fire in Norwich displaces 19 residents.

With Philly Vax Sweepstakes, city residents have chances to win up $50,000 for getting their COVID-19 shots.

California gun bust leads to charges of $600,000 in fraud.

COVID live updates: Victoria waits for new coronavirus case numbers, news on scheduled end of lockdown.

Kid Rock filmed yelling homophobic slur at fans filming show on phones.

IP looks to cut down on debt, offers to buy up to $700M in notes.

Man suspected of killing Erika Gaytan to stand trial Sept. 10.

Duluth man sentenced to 22 years for sexually assaulting teen in Lincoln Park home invasion.

Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Des Moines event this summer.

Suspect surrenders to RPD as investigators search for second man in shooting of 5-year-old.

IP looks to cut down on debt, offers to buy up to $700M in notes.

California gun bust leads to charges of $600,000 in fraud.