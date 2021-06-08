© Instagram / Sam Elliott





13 Best Sam Elliott Movies, Ranked and Sam Elliott lends his distinctive voice to $4 million political ad for Joe Biden





Sam Elliott lends his distinctive voice to $4 million political ad for Joe Biden and 13 Best Sam Elliott Movies, Ranked

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers concerned Ben Simmons' 'physical defense' being penalized.

Summer classes begin to help Utah students catch up after a rough year.

Lawrence Livermore Lab report on COVID origin emerges as focal point.

How Kim Kardashian Felt About Reliving Kanye West Marital Turmoil on KUWTK.

Mobile home destroyed in fire on Pajarito Mesa.

McPherson voters to decide on bond for new school.

DeWine urges vaccine providers, Ohioans to 'take action' with 200K J&J doses set to expire.

Addressing vaccine hesitancy as California is set to reopen fully.

Healthy home checklist to keep in mind when remodeling, moving, or staying put.

Video shows man follow GOP rep's wife into garage to serve Swalwell suit.

Natural early risers more likely to avoid depression, research finds.