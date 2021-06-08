© Instagram / Michael Douglas





Kathleen Turner rejoins early crush Michael Douglas on-screen and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Daughter Carys' Graduation: We're 'So Proud'





Kathleen Turner rejoins early crush Michael Douglas on-screen and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Daughter Carys' Graduation: We're 'So Proud'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Daughter Carys' Graduation: We're 'So Proud' and Kathleen Turner rejoins early crush Michael Douglas on-screen

The link: Chinese investment and U.S. economic growth.

Morning people are happier and less prone to depression than late sleepers, study suggests.

Meghan McCain lashes out at Rep. Ocasio-Cortez — and defends Joe Manchin.

Breaking news and live updates: No early lift to Melbourne lockdown expected; Wild weather to hit the south-east; Jeff Bezos space flight.

Driest spring on record in Central and North Okanagan fuels fire concerns.

Chicago traffic patterns, public transit ridership changes as people go back to work.

William & Mary helping veterans transition to civilian life.

Dallas Baptist advances to program’s 2nd super regional.

Morning people are happier and less prone to depression than late sleepers, study suggests.

Surfing: Paige Hareb rushed to El Salvador hospital after cake celebration.

One-in-four Covid-deferred mortgages not able to start full repayments.