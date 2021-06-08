© Instagram / Freddie Highmore





Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang talk about season 4 finale of 'ABC's The Good Doctor' and "The Good Doctor" Stars Freddie Highmore and Christina Chang





Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang talk about season 4 finale of 'ABC's The Good Doctor' and «The Good Doctor» Stars Freddie Highmore and Christina Chang

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

«The Good Doctor» Stars Freddie Highmore and Christina Chang and Freddie Highmore, Christina Chang talk about season 4 finale of 'ABC's The Good Doctor'

Experts: 'Reopening Anxiety' is Real, Widespread and to Be Expected.

Stroll & Savor becomes Third Thursday and it starts next week.

Giselle Juarez pitches No. 1 Oklahoma past James Madison, into WCWS championship series.

Iowa eyes $3.6B for transportation over 5 years.

China’s banks are bursting with US dollars, and that’s a problem.

What is the AN0M app and how was it used to catch Kiwi criminals?

More missed opportunities lead to another Miami Marlins loss to end 1-8 road trip.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 'I deserve what's best;' UFC return depends on Rose Namajunas, Zhang Weili.

Surprise! Grant Morrison & Gerard Way Anthrax OGN Out on Wednesday.

Samsung will unveil a new ISOCELL sensor on June 10.

Giselle Juarez pitches No. 1 Oklahoma past James Madison, into WCWS championship series.