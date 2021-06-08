© Instagram / Maya Angelou





Poet Maya Angelou chosen as one of two women to appear on the US quarter and Maya Angelou to be one of first women featured on quarter





Maya Angelou to be one of first women featured on quarter and Poet Maya Angelou chosen as one of two women to appear on the US quarter

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party.

Tees for Tails golf outing to raise funds for Parma Animal Shelter: Sun Postings.

Obama criticizes GOP's embrace of 'unrecognizable' and 'unacceptable' ideas about democracy.

Apple’s new encrypted browsing feature won’t be available in China, Saudi Arabia and more: report.

Analysis.

Billings Parks and Rec wants seasonal employees.

'A Million Little Things Season 4': Release Date and Cast Returning.

16 Hurt When MTA Bus Crashes Into Brooklyn Building.

Marlborough PD arrest suspect accused of attacking woman on Rail Trail Monday.

Carnival to require vaccines on July cruises from Galveston.

Two hospitalized after fire on Greig Street in Rochester.

Bruce Treffer reflects back on 43-year career as extension educator.