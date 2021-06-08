© Instagram / Ansel Elgort





‘West Side Story’ First Trailer: Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort Reimagine the Iconic Musical and Actor Ansel Elgort gives statement after sexual assault allegations





Actor Ansel Elgort gives statement after sexual assault allegations and ‘West Side Story’ First Trailer: Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort Reimagine the Iconic Musical

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

David Carl Shrum – St George News.

Anderson man to stand trial in stolen identities case.

Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee: Details released on arrests made in Aiden Leos freeway shooting.

WaveLight's Technology Keeps Setting a New Pace in Track & Field.

Westbound lanes of DeRenne Ave. closed between Montgomery St. and the Hunter overpass due to several wrecks.

Chamber, Downtown Davenport leaders react to weekend gunfire.

Reunited.

Sheamus Returns From Injury Sporting Old Cody Rhodes Look on WWE Raw.

WWDC 2021: Apple's new watchOS 8 focuses on connectivity, mindfulness.

Gleb Savchenko on Co-Parenting with Elena Samodanova amid Divorce: 'You've Got to Do What's Best'.

LaSpata calls for fixing the Kevin Clark crash site: «I could be in the position Kevin was».