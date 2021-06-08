Emma Thompson says wearing underwear in 'Cruella' was 'torture' and Emma Thompson says wearing underwear in 'Cruella' was 'torture'
By: Linda Davis
2021-06-08 06:30:23
Emma Thompson says wearing underwear in 'Cruella' was 'torture' and Emma Thompson says wearing underwear in 'Cruella' was 'torture'
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Emma Thompson says wearing underwear in 'Cruella' was 'torture' and Emma Thompson says wearing underwear in 'Cruella' was 'torture'
‘We won, they won’ – Families of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions react to killer’s sentence.
Kevin Durant Is Playing At An MVP Level For The Brooklyn Nets — And That’s Bad News For The Rest Of The NBA.
Softball: Brearley over Belvidere.
Bruce Cassidy went off on the officiating after the Bruins’ Game 5 loss.
Clay County residents to vote on $41M bond issue for new courthouse, jail.
Illinois property tax hikes influenced by government debt; Cook County Treasurer releases tool to look up debt on your property.
‘The Good Doctor’ Finale: A Proposal, A Tearful Goodbye, 2 New Couples & 13 Saved Lives.
3 female athletes from B.C. earn spots on Canada's marathon team for Tokyo Olympics.
Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister to launch political party on July 8.
«I was disappointed, but I was getting on with the job» – Luc Longley on Chicago Bulls’ 1998 Last Dance.
Heat Emergency In Boston; Cooling Centers Open To Residents.