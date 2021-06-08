© Instagram / milla jovovich





Watch Milla Jovovich in new clip for Monster Hunter and Milla Jovovich visits Capilano Suspension Bridge with family





Milla Jovovich visits Capilano Suspension Bridge with family and Watch Milla Jovovich in new clip for Monster Hunter

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Managing through head and heart.

A 'Bubble Barrier' is trapping plastic waste before it can get into the sea.

Crown executive Peter Lawrence admits to preying on problem gamblers in VIP high roller room.

Big surprise: UP, Bihar do well on clean energy index — electricity in all homes, LPG in most.

Wee: Preliminary report on LRT crash to be brought to Cabinet tomorrow.

4 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on June 8, with 3 unlinked.