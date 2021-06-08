© Instagram / chad michael murray





Chad Michael Murray’s Ted Bundy Biopic Sparks Backlash: 'Do We Really Need Another Movie?' and Chad Michael Murray Says Wilmington, NC, Still Feels 'Like Home' 10 Years After One Tree Hill





Chad Michael Murray’s Ted Bundy Biopic Sparks Backlash: 'Do We Really Need Another Movie?' and Chad Michael Murray Says Wilmington, NC, Still Feels 'Like Home' 10 Years After One Tree Hill

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chad Michael Murray Says Wilmington, NC, Still Feels 'Like Home' 10 Years After One Tree Hill and Chad Michael Murray’s Ted Bundy Biopic Sparks Backlash: 'Do We Really Need Another Movie?'

'Rock, Ribs & Ridges' festival adds more performers, pitmasters to the lineup.

Encrypted phone sting leads to global crackdown on organised crime.

Toddler who washed up on Norwegian island is identified.

BRITE panel heralds the Valley's 'new collar' workforce.

OCPO/BRICK: Suspect Charged in Fatal Crash on Lanes Mill @ Greenwood Loop- Intoxicants in her Bloodstream.

Love him or hate him, Emmerdale’s Mack is making his mark on the soap.

Leicester City transfers: Liverpool have 'other options' as Foxes close in on Celtic striker.

A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Export delays causing New Zealand produce to languish on shelves, in cold stores.

LEBC on course for 'acceptable profit', PE backer says.

Transfer news and rumours LIVE.