© Instagram / Rami Malek





Singer Taylor Swift joins US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek in new movie and Rami Malek Tapped To Play Prince In Biopic?





Rami Malek Tapped To Play Prince In Biopic? and Singer Taylor Swift joins US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek in new movie

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Sixers-Hawks Game 2: Ben Simmons to guard Trae Young, Joel Embiid still questionable.

Colombia vs Argentina LIVE Stream and Score in Qatar Qualifying (0-0).

Detroit police urged to crackdown on drag racing.

Truck carrying 14,000 chickens breaks down on I-90.

Bradley Zimmer in center for Cleveland on Tuesday night.

The FBI likely exploited sloppy password storage to seize Colonial Pipeline bitcoin ransom.

Senate passes massive bipartisan bill to combat China's growing economic influence.

N.J. wants to pay you to buy an electric vehicle. But it hasn’t said when it will resume doing so.

Kwame Kilpatrick set to make public appearance Sunday at Detroit church.

‘I couldn’t breathe anymore’: San Antonio drag queen hopes to grace stage again after long battle with COVID-19.

Massive technology data center may be en route to Central Texas.

Program provides bikes to Speedway students.