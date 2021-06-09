© Instagram / Roger Waters





Roger Waters Warns David Gilmour That He's Writing A Memoir and Roger Waters takes aim at David Gilmour, accusing him of “whopping porky pies“ and taking more credit for his work in Pink Floyd “than is his due“





Roger Waters Warns David Gilmour That He's Writing A Memoir and Roger Waters takes aim at David Gilmour, accusing him of «whopping porky pies» and taking more credit for his work in Pink Floyd «than is his due»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Roger Waters takes aim at David Gilmour, accusing him of «whopping porky pies» and taking more credit for his work in Pink Floyd «than is his due» and Roger Waters Warns David Gilmour That He's Writing A Memoir

The case for SaaS data backup and ownership.

FileCloud 21.1 delivers enhanced server speed and security.

Gun Control, Medical Marijuana, Taxes And More — Here's How Colorado Laws Changed This Year.

Photos: Badger South Conference track and field meet.

Absorbent aerogels show some muscle: Spongelike materials for environmental remediation and more.

Your Last-Minute Solar Eclipse Toolkit: How And When To See, Stream And Photograph Thursday’s Rare Event.

UT professor and her dogs aid in bringing closure to families after catastrophic events.

Section 3 Class AA Girls Track and Field Championships.

The importance of sensitivity and specificity in diagnosing bovine mastitis.

Tampa Bay Lightning storm past Carolina Hurricanes and into Stanley Cup semifinals.