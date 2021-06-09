© Instagram / patrick stewart





The sale of this prop flute really amused Patrick Stewart and 'Star Trek: The Next Generation': Gene Roddenberry Almost Didn't Cast Patrick Stewart





The sale of this prop flute really amused Patrick Stewart and 'Star Trek: The Next Generation': Gene Roddenberry Almost Didn't Cast Patrick Stewart

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': Gene Roddenberry Almost Didn't Cast Patrick Stewart and The sale of this prop flute really amused Patrick Stewart

Family, Friends Of Victims Speak Out After Alleged Serial Killer Keith Gibson Arrested In Delaware.

Amber Alert Issued For Missing Corpus Christi 1-Year-Old.

Polar blast brings icy temperatures and snow to regional NSW.

Utah Jazz trail Clippers 60-47 at halftime, as LA heats up from deep.

Acton-Boxborough boys’ lacrosse hangs on, hands top-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury first loss.

DTE met with opposition after filing to increase rates on average by 11% per household.

Crude oil prices hit fresh highs on bullish EIA outlook while US-Iran talks drag.

Community weighs in on civilian review board to oversee the Richmond Police Department.

Willits man arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery.

Central Unified’s superintendent on paid administrative leave following domestic violence arrest.

Sona Comstar IPO: Blackstone-backed firm to open issue on June 14, price band fixed at Rs 285-291.