© Instagram / hayden christensen





Hayden Christensen enjoys day at the farmer's market with daughter Briar Rose in Los Angeles and Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi





Hayden Christensen enjoys day at the farmer's market with daughter Briar Rose in Los Angeles and Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen enjoys day at the farmer's market with daughter Briar Rose in Los Angeles

California hit-and-run: 3 girls killed, 1 badly injured.

WNC soccer coaches call for equity in boys and girls scheduling.

Dorothy Davidson Celebration of Life at US Space and Rocket Center.

Johnson wins Bergen race to succeed Loretta Weinberg in Senate.

‘Sick-Outs’ Had Police Officers Not Showing Up For Work This Week In Calumet Park, Harvey; Officials Say Labor Issues To Blame.

Pirates’ Hayes Misses 1B On HR, LA’s Buehler Shuts Down Bucs.

New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman Break Down Final Moments, Max and Helen’s Future: ‘It Could Crash and Burn’.

E-registration portal crashes on heavy demand, restored.

Garcia homers, Brewers beat Reds 5-1 for 5th straight win.

Covaxin trials on children begin in Mysuru.

‘I feel almost a bit numb’: Pendlebury speaks on ‘shock’ Bucks exit.

Delivery driver attacked by dogs; flown to hospital with serious injuries.