© Instagram / natti natasha





Singer Natti Natasha Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Vida, with Fiancé Raphy Pina and Singer Natti Natasha Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Vida, with Fiancé Raphy Pina





Jacob deGrom, Frank Viola, and the good side of social media.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

In upset, Virginia Beach attorney and gun shop owner Tim Anderson wins 83rd House GOP primary.

Good Kid Ellie Stember excels on the softball diamond and in the classroom.

Mike Myers, aka Wayne of «Wayne's World,» aka Austin Powers and Dr. Evil, Has a New Netflix Series.

Do's and Don'ts for Copperhead snake bites.

Diamond Hogs, Kopps hitting all the right notes.

Severe Storms Cause Widespread Flooding and Water Rescues.

Cerritos softball pulls out victory over Whittier Christian to grab spot in the CIF-SS semifinals.

Central Dauphin and Lower Dauphin advance to volleyball state championships.

Florida State takes Game 1 of WCWS championship series against Oklahoma.

'Cruel Summer Episode 9 Recap,' A Secret of My Own and Kidnapping Timeline.

Top prospect performers for June 8, 2021.