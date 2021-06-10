© Instagram / Jake Gyllenhaal





Jake Gyllenhaal and Julianne Moore on Spirit Untamed and the Donnie Darko Opening Shot and Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry, Glenn Close, Patrick Wilson Among Large Roster To Sing Famous Broadway Title Songs For Actors Fund Benefit





Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry, Glenn Close, Patrick Wilson Among Large Roster To Sing Famous Broadway Title Songs For Actors Fund Benefit and Jake Gyllenhaal and Julianne Moore on Spirit Untamed and the Donnie Darko Opening Shot

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

What's in a name? An angry spat between Harry, Meghan and the BBC.

Nichols: Vitello's Vols (and their fanbase) seem just fine with being the new 'villains' of college baseball.

Police arrest man in North Hollywood kidnapping and slaying.

U.S. Chamber group urges quick U.S., EU action to end tariffs, adopt privacy shield.

SBSB Law Elevates Attorneys in Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

It's mosquito season, and the wet spring means bigger, more aggressive biters are out in force.

Company drops contentious Keystone XL pipeline project.

New Minecraft 'Caves & Cliffs' Merch Includes Goat Plushie, And An Angry Bee.

Bear sightings increase but don’t go in for that closeup.

Towson Resident, Healthcare Worker Bryan Schlein Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize.

Crossgates on a post-COVID upswing as it battles for lower assessment.

Camp CMS starts on Monday: What parents need to know.