© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





Ian Somerhalder Credits Wife Nikki Reed With Rescuing Him From ‘Nightmare’ Debt: ‘It Almost Killed Her’ and Ian Somerhalder Tweets Cryptic Quote After Nina Dobrev Split





Ian Somerhalder Tweets Cryptic Quote After Nina Dobrev Split and Ian Somerhalder Credits Wife Nikki Reed With Rescuing Him From ‘Nightmare’ Debt: ‘It Almost Killed Her’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Senate hearing raises more questions than answers about college sports bill.

U.S. deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVID.

City of Evansville offering water and sewer bill payment assistance.

Amazon starts sharing Echo, Ring users' Wi-Fi with neighbors.

Wild weather smashes Victoria with roads closed, flash flooding and power outages.

Developer pulls plug on Keystone XL pipeline.

Crowdstrike CEO on the evolution of ransomware: 'It's become big game hunting'.

Homophobic, Bigoted 'Karen' Spray Paints Over Teens' Rainbow on Bridge.

Governor Lamont Statement on Final Legislative Approval of the 2022-2023 Biennial State Budget.

Parents offer thoughts on solving 'Proficiency Puzzle'.

Christiansburg woman found guilty on multiple charges of pornography, sexual abuse involving 2-year-old son.

Fashion Photographer, Model On How The Tulsa Remote Program Opened Her Eyes To The City.