© Instagram / Jimmy Carter





Sorry, Republicans: Joe Biden isn't Jimmy Carter — and these aren't the 1970s and Feeling thankful, once again, for Jimmy Carter





Sorry, Republicans: Joe Biden isn't Jimmy Carter — and these aren't the 1970s and Feeling thankful, once again, for Jimmy Carter

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Feeling thankful, once again, for Jimmy Carter and Sorry, Republicans: Joe Biden isn't Jimmy Carter — and these aren't the 1970s

Walmart job fair in Johnstown on Thursday.

Military's failure on sexual misconduct feels like 'existential threat': HR officer.

Report says Canada needs to bolster plane certification, rely less on U.S. regulators.

Sen. Cruz pressures NCAA president on threats to states that pass fairness in women's sports laws.

Mumbai: Delhi govt team picks up tips on Covid mgmt.

NSW, Qld on alert as infected case flees lockdown.

Thousands head to Daytona Beach for truck meetup as police roll out new traffic flow plan.

Steelers LB Bush expects to be ready for training camp.

Insider: Alex Palou carefree, prepared for pressure of leading IndyCar series headed to Detroit.

NFL notebook: Washington pass rusher against team persuading players to get vaccine.

Biden’s (Remote) Chance to Make the Rich Pay Their Share.

U.S. provides over $181 million to avert famine in Tigray, Ethiopia.