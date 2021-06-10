© Instagram / Ashley Benson





Ashley Benson holds hands with a friend during night out in Los Angeles and Ashley Benson named first celebrity ambassador for Hempz





Ashley Benson named first celebrity ambassador for Hempz and Ashley Benson holds hands with a friend during night out in Los Angeles

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

About to see some drier weather and summer heat.

CDC finds deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid Covid in U.S.

Former Skyline hoops star and Holy Cross guard, Ryan Wade, enters transfer portal.

First details of Minnesota budget come to light, but much left to be decided ahead of deadline.

U.S., UK leaders expected to work to reopen travel -UK statement.

Pre-E3 leaks and rumors: Everything we've heard so far.

Australia coronavirus live update: Queensland and NSW on Covid alert; wild weather and snow hits eastern states.

Syracuse remains high on list for priority QB Henry Belin after visit.

UPDATE: 40+ Fells Point merchants have signed on to ultimatum sent to city leaders.

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter.

Canada Day festivities go virtual for second year running.

U.S., UK leaders expected to work to reopen travel -UK statement.