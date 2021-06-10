© Instagram / Amy Adams





Zack Snyder Reveals His Pitch for a Female Version of ‘The Wrestler,’ Starring Amy Adams and ‘The Woman in the Window’ – talented Amy Adams unable to save movie





‘The Woman in the Window’ – talented Amy Adams unable to save movie and Zack Snyder Reveals His Pitch for a Female Version of ‘The Wrestler,’ Starring Amy Adams

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Marianne Boruch · Poem: 'Dear Thus and So. Dear Eventually' · LRB 17 June 2021.

Diamondbacks fall to Athletics, approach historic records for road defeats.

Drilling at Red Chris East Ridge Intersects 170 Metres.

Twins’ Josh Donaldson not sweating possible Yankees’ Gerrit Cole retaliation.

Boston Celtics to interview NBA assistants in coaching search, including LA Clippers' Chauncey Billups, sources say.

Developer abandons Keystone XL pipeline after Biden refuses to budge on permit.

Carlsbad officers stop wrong-way driver suspected of DUI on I-5.

Chris Stapleton Takes Fans On A Road Trip Through «Arkansas» With 2021 CMT Awards Performance.

County Considers Lower Speeds Along Seven Corridors.

NBA News: Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Has a Chance to Be The First Player In NBA History To Do This.

SWAT responding to barricaded person call in east Austin.

Parents get chance to ask questions about Prince George’s County fall school plans.