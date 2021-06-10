© Instagram / jon favreau





The Main Character In Friends That Jon Favreau Nearly Played and Star Wars reboot: 'Henry Cavill in talks with Jon Favreau for Disney Plus series'





The Main Character In Friends That Jon Favreau Nearly Played and Star Wars reboot: 'Henry Cavill in talks with Jon Favreau for Disney Plus series'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Star Wars reboot: 'Henry Cavill in talks with Jon Favreau for Disney Plus series' and The Main Character In Friends That Jon Favreau Nearly Played

Parker returns and Sky beat Fever to end seven-game skid.

Health Beat: Mental Health and the Pandemic.

They're 'loopy' for certain.

Braves' Tucker Davidson: Hurls six scoreless innings.

Huntington Beach PD to hold multiple-site event to foster discussions on homelessness.

ECUA Offers Cooking Oil Disposal Stations, Including A New One On Nine Mile Road.

Super Car Show revs up on Sunday.

Euro 2020 warm-ups: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes on target as Portugal ease past Israel.

Secret planning exercise in 2016 modelled impact of Mers outbreak in UK.

Tamika shows anything is possible with triumph on the ice.

California workplace regulators withdraw controversial mask rules in effort to align with state guidance.

Beloit man pleads guilty to three felony charges.