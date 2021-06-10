© Instagram / john malkovich





Joan Allen: ‘John Malkovich or Nicolas Cage? I think they’re on an equal plane of eccentricity’ and John Malkovich Is a Good Guy to Have Around in the Event of a Freak Scaffolding Accident





John Malkovich Is a Good Guy to Have Around in the Event of a Freak Scaffolding Accident and Joan Allen: ‘John Malkovich or Nicolas Cage? I think they’re on an equal plane of eccentricity’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch ‘Coupledom’ Podcast, Guests Include Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West.

Woman arrested for stealing ATV and abandoning her grandkids in the rain.

Births at Northern Maine Medical Center – May and June 2021.

Sabatine makes strides in third year at Marietta.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk Were Together for Months Before Trip to France.

Japan's Olympic sponsors hire consultants to assess potential brand damage-FT.

Conte explains Inter exit and Tottenham snub.

BREAKING: Troopers search for suspect in Colesville who shot trooper, considered armed and dangerous.

Pirates look to stop 3-game losing streak against Dodgers.

Euros opening ceremony: Start time and how can I watch on TV in UK?