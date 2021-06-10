© Instagram / bazzi





Shane Bazzi: Supporters raise $100k to help gay Australian refugee and Bill Bazzi kicks off his campaign for Dearborn Heights mayor





Bill Bazzi kicks off his campaign for Dearborn Heights mayor and Shane Bazzi: Supporters raise $100k to help gay Australian refugee

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Euro 2020: How to watch and everything you need to know.

30 years of Baywatchers: Meet the volunteers helping to monitor Buzzards Bay.

Rare partial solar eclipse will appear over the UK and US TODAY.

North America Gaming Controller Market Report 2021: Market.

Dundee United confirm £3m loss and wage to turnover ratio drop as annual accounts published by Companies House.

Rocket on pad, China ready to send 1st crew to space station.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 10 June.

Aurora Mobile EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue.

Meatless Monday on the Grill: Lentil Burgers.

Al Jazeera says it has foiled hacking attempts before airing documentary on Israel-Hamas talks.

ENTER NOW for Jumps and Throws meet in Dundee on June 26.