© Instagram / Dakota Fanning





Dakota Fanning Joins Showtime’s ‘Ripley’ Opposite Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning Flawlessly Raps Cardi B's "WAP"





Dakota Fanning Joins Showtime’s ‘Ripley’ Opposite Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning Flawlessly Raps Cardi B's «WAP»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dakota Fanning Flawlessly Raps Cardi B's «WAP» and Dakota Fanning Joins Showtime’s ‘Ripley’ Opposite Andrew Scott

'They're shooting!': Gunman kills two, then self, inside Royal Palm Publix.

Warm and muggy evening; Muggy stretch continues through weekend.

RNC Investigating Reported Abduction Attempt and Luring Incidents in St. John's.

Geologists find more evidence of active faults on Mt. Hood, big quake just 1,000 years ago.

Spontaneously arising electric fields affect reactions on catalyst particles in solution.

Pressure mounts on labour market.

Honoring Corinthian spirit in Annapolis to Newport Race >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News.

Three Arrested In Connection To Woman Killed in St. Cloud.

Watch NYC Mayoral Debate: Live Tracker.

Chile shuts capital Santiago once more as vaccines fail to quell rampant cases.

G-7 Nations Expected to Pledge 1B Vaccine Doses for World.

Oakland Public Library to Expand Hours June 15.