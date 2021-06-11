© Instagram / Maluma





The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Halle Berry, Maluma, Dua Lipa, and More and Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More





Nu Music Fridays: Justin Quiles, Alaina Castillo, Blessd with Maluma and More and The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Halle Berry, Maluma, Dua Lipa, and More

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The Story Behind Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Mammoth WVH Song.

Concert, theater owners call pandemic relief fund efforts a 'disaster'.

A Lincoln woman has stroke on a zoom call, calls 911.

Killer dined on pork and Country Calendar after fatal shooting.

NYC Mayoral Debate Live Tracker: The Latest.

Live Updates: Bipartisan Group of Senators Say Tentative Infrastructure Deal Reached.

8 things to do this weekend in the Portland metro.

June 10, 2021: County of San Mateo Announces Plan to Reopen County Offices for In-Person Services.

Baker points to fed aid as surtax debate heats up.

HSU Spent $17000 Redoing Its Sports Logo, But It May Need to Rebrand All Over Again If It Goes Polytechnic.

Hellertown police look to ID ‘suspicious’ man in van.