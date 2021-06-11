© Instagram / Chris Pine





Audrina Patridge on Dating Chris Pine and If ‘Hills’ Co-Star Brody Jenner Is a Good Kisser (Exclusive) and X-Men: Chris Pine suits up as Cyclops in stunning new image





X-Men: Chris Pine suits up as Cyclops in stunning new image and Audrina Patridge on Dating Chris Pine and If ‘Hills’ Co-Star Brody Jenner Is a Good Kisser (Exclusive)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chicago hit-and-run crash: Man charged in collision that killed baby girl on Western Avenue on Near West Side, CPD says.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: «I Love Seattle, I Love Playing Here».

Vigil to be held to remember victims and condemn recent gun violence in Nashville.

DA, federal law enforcement announce international marijuana and money laundering bust.

2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

California appeals ruling overturning state's ban on assault weapons.

Man, Woman Found Shot In North Lake Tahoe Home; Deputies Searching For Suspect.

Novak Djokovic Congratulates Nikola Jokic On NBA MVP.

Developers working on affordable housing in Colorado's mountains offer suggestions for pending wave of funding.

Idaho activists working to get two marijuana-related initiatives on 2022 ballots.