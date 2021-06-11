© Instagram / Aretha Franklin





Who was Aretha Franklin's preacher father CL Franklin? and 50 Years Ago: Aretha Franklin Gives Rock Soul on 'Fillmore West'





Who was Aretha Franklin's preacher father CL Franklin? and 50 Years Ago: Aretha Franklin Gives Rock Soul on 'Fillmore West'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

50 Years Ago: Aretha Franklin Gives Rock Soul on 'Fillmore West' and Who was Aretha Franklin's preacher father CL Franklin?

Changes to San Angelo’s Independence Day concert and fireworks.

Gov. Newsom And Other Elected Officials Getting Raises In December.

NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: Watch Blake Griffin and James Harden Talk On Bench While Getting Blown Out In The First Quarter.

2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree Round 2 Buys and Fades: Grab Dustin Johnson at Plus-Money While You Can.

Segura's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3.

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Ashland, Medina, Summit counties.

CDC says fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks in open-air areas of public transit or at outdoor sections of hubs.

NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: Watch Blake Griffin and James Harden Talk On Bench While Getting Blown Out In The First Quarter.

WATCH: Lonzo Ball gives shoutout to Bulls guard Zach LaVine on Instagram.

CCFD, BLM on scene of brush fire near Mountain Springs.

Treasure Valley Community College won't require students to get vaccinated.