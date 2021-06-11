© Instagram / Portia de Rossi





Portia de Rossi doesn’t want to be likened to ‘mean’ Ellen DeGeneres: Rumor and Ellen DeGeneres playing nurse to sickly wife Portia de Rossi: Rumor





Ellen DeGeneres playing nurse to sickly wife Portia de Rossi: Rumor and Portia de Rossi doesn’t want to be likened to ‘mean’ Ellen DeGeneres: Rumor

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Records Set at Track and Field State Open.

Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) and Guaranteed Rate join residents in West Humboldt Park for beautification effort.

Trump DOJ spied on Democrats in Congress — and even their families: NYT.

Colombia vs Ecuador: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Copa America 2021 first round.

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories.

Nevada plans to use 3 or 4 drugs for late-July execution.

China's Huawei aims to reach driverless car technology in 2025.

UTA's S-Line now runs on 100% renewable energy after investments.

Twitter account that alerts you on vaccine appointments availability turning off.

COVID live updates: Queensland Health Minister warns Victorians illegally crossing the border 'will be found'.

Judge Rejects Effort to Return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia.

Committee formed to investigate ethics complaint filed against state senator over judiciary comment.