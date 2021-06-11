© Instagram / Ella Mai





Ella Mai's 'Not Another Love Song' Gets Certified Gold and Ella Mai Interview: Talks 'Not Another Love Song', Ed Sheeran and More





Ella Mai's 'Not Another Love Song' Gets Certified Gold and Ella Mai Interview: Talks 'Not Another Love Song', Ed Sheeran and More

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ella Mai Interview: Talks 'Not Another Love Song', Ed Sheeran and More and Ella Mai's 'Not Another Love Song' Gets Certified Gold

County and state engineers work to replace and repair thousands of Nebraska bridges.

THURSDAY UPDATES: Jefferson City School District and Lincoln University lift mask requirements.

Major Issues: Joker Gets the Last Laugh and the X-Men Party Down.

Blue Jackets promote Brad Larsen to head coach.

Cicada Gives Abingdon Woman Surprise Of Her Life.

Fairfax Co. police hear from community on proposed changes to pursuit policy.

Meals on Wheels worker comes to rescue of elderly man stuck in sweltering Minnesota heat.

Castle Pines boil order leads to mad rush on bottled water.

Ministers talking tough on Biloela family despite calls for compassion after Tharnicaa hospitalised.

Black bear visits a porch in Ste. Genevieve.

Lightning series with Islanders to begin Sunday in Tampa.