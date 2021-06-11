© Instagram / Ben Hardy





EastEnders' Ben Hardy joins cast of star-studded rom-com movie and Ben Hardy Cast as Haley Lu Richardson's Leading Man In New Romance Movie





EastEnders' Ben Hardy joins cast of star-studded rom-com movie and Ben Hardy Cast as Haley Lu Richardson's Leading Man In New Romance Movie

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ben Hardy Cast as Haley Lu Richardson's Leading Man In New Romance Movie and EastEnders' Ben Hardy joins cast of star-studded rom-com movie

NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships: Day 2 live updates recap.

East Lansing freshman Drew Miller is confident and ready for the state finals.

Cowboys Preseason Schedule: Star-Studded And An Extra Game.

ALJ Alumnus Matthew Gallo Shares Experiences with Pre-Med Studies and Anatomy Classes.

Seahawks' Russell Wilson says there were 'unfortunate frustrations' after last season but he wants to stay in Seattle.

Italy and Turkey get ball rolling as Euro 2020 begins under Covid cloud.

Former Abilene High, Texas Tech WR Leong lands first head coaching job at Levelland High.

Passengers on Celebrity Millennium Cruise Test Positive for COVID-19.

Asia extends global stocks rally, U.S. bond yields fall on easing inflation fears.

Youngstown council to vote on whether to save two historic structures.

Prosecution rests on day 2 of murder trial.

Boater charged with various offences on Bald Head Beach.