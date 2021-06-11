Oregon police department changes K9's name, Lil Kim, after controversy and Lil Kim is still not happy about her portrayal in the movie ‘Notorious’
© Instagram / lil kim

Oregon police department changes K9's name, Lil Kim, after controversy and Lil Kim is still not happy about her portrayal in the movie ‘Notorious’


By: Emily Brown
2021-06-11 06:24:16

Oregon police department changes K9's name, Lil Kim, after controversy and Lil Kim is still not happy about her portrayal in the movie ‘Notorious’

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Lil Kim is still not happy about her portrayal in the movie ‘Notorious’ and Oregon police department changes K9's name, Lil Kim, after controversy

3 SLO County schools celebrate the graduating Class of 2021 with pomp and circumstance.

'Find a worthy profession that you love' Waterville Senior High School speaker urges seniors.

'Cool' and 'weird' newly discovered exoplanet could have water clouds and a tail, researchers say.

Cheverus squeezes past rival Portland in quarterfinal thriller.

US Steel sells freight rail operations.

Tech rally drives ASX 0.3% higher; Gains for gold, iron ore miners.

San Rafael-based Youth in Arts debuts mobile art lab at farmers market.

A fully vaccinated cruise set sail in the Caribbean. Two passengers just tested positive for covid.

Cheverus squeezes past rival Portland in quarterfinal thriller.

Anil Singhvis Strategy June 11: Day support zone on Nifty is 15,675-15,700 & Bank Nifty is 34,800-34,90...

  TOP