© Instagram / Kelly McGillis





35 years after the premiere of Top Gun: What happened to Kelly McGillis’s life? and Kelly McGillis Says Being 'Old and Fat' Is Why She Wasn't Cast in 'Top Gun' Sequel





35 years after the premiere of Top Gun: What happened to Kelly McGillis’s life? and Kelly McGillis Says Being 'Old and Fat' Is Why She Wasn't Cast in 'Top Gun' Sequel

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Kelly McGillis Says Being 'Old and Fat' Is Why She Wasn't Cast in 'Top Gun' Sequel and 35 years after the premiere of Top Gun: What happened to Kelly McGillis’s life?

School districts starting to plan what fall may look like, and whether masks will be a part of it.

Orangeville softball crowned sectional champs, Oregon and Harlem fall short.

What is Apple Live Text and how does it work on your photos?

Amid Scrutiny Of HPD's Deadly Shooting Of Teenager, Police Union Defends Officers.

Where is Boris' diverse, generous, and welcoming nation?

Connected Motorcycle Market to Reach USD 70.0 Million at 5.9% CAGR by 2028.

Tokyo crowds decision to be part of wider ruling on sport: Coates.

On deck: Astros at Minnesota Twins.

2 passengers test positive for COVID on first North American cruise since pandemic started.

16-Year-Old Wilmette Girl, Hours Into Summer Break From New Trier High, Electrocuted While Walking On Evanston CTA Purple Line Tracks.

Basel Committee puts bank holdings in Bitcoin and crypto in its highest risk category.