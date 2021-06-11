© Instagram / jodie foster





John Hinkley Jr. Shot President Reagan to Impress Jodie Foster. She Wrote Her Only Response for Esquire. and Francophile actress Jodie Foster to receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes





Francophile actress Jodie Foster to receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes and John Hinkley Jr. Shot President Reagan to Impress Jodie Foster. She Wrote Her Only Response for Esquire.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

‘I haven't won s---’: For Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche, a Cup-or-bust year slips away.

Facebook Messenger Gains Quick Reply Bar, Payment Links, and New Themes.

A fractured fairytale about love and control.

PSV vs SGH Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Todayâ.

NRLW expands to six teams with inclusion of Parramatta, Newcastle and Gold Coast.

US OPEN '21: Details on the US Open's return to Torrey Pines.

Didi embarks on ultimate IPO road-test.

Soil testing to start on 25 lakh acres: Haryana CM.

NBA box score: Middleton leads Bucks to 86-83 win, Clippers 2-0 down against Jazz.

Covéa, SCOR settle rift to «open up a new period of trust».

Report: Everton manager shortlist knocked down to just six names, includes title winning boss.