© Instagram / geena davis





Thelma and Louise 30th Anniversary: Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reuniting for LA screening and ‘Thelma & Louise’ at 30: Susan Sarandon remembers an oiled-up young Brad Pitt, improvising Geena Davis kiss





Thelma and Louise 30th Anniversary: Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reuniting for LA screening and ‘Thelma & Louise’ at 30: Susan Sarandon remembers an oiled-up young Brad Pitt, improvising Geena Davis kiss

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

‘Thelma & Louise’ at 30: Susan Sarandon remembers an oiled-up young Brad Pitt, improvising Geena Davis kiss and Thelma and Louise 30th Anniversary: Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reuniting for LA screening

Kim Waltrip uses her time and talents to make the Coachella Valley a better place.

Court orders Christian Porter and lawyer Sue Chrysanthou to pay substantial legal costs of Jo Dyer.

Opinion: Base PFD on resource revenue deposits, not percent of fund earnings.

Sinopharm unit's COVID vaccine secures approval for use on minors in China.

The Prince of Wales puts spotlight on the environment on eve of G7 summit.

Multiple vehicle crash reported on Maunganui Road.

WATCH LIVE: Public Enterprises Minister Gordhan briefs media on SAA.

G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world.

Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title.

There's still time to be entered into vaccine lottery.

Mattingly returns to Westminster with junior handler, contenders.