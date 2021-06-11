© Instagram / jorja smith





Watch Jorja Smith deliver a soulful rendition of ‘Bussdown’ for Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Jorja Smith: My Life In Culture





Jorja Smith: My Life In Culture and Watch Jorja Smith deliver a soulful rendition of ‘Bussdown’ for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Global Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Market Landscape Report 2021: Pfizer Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Overall Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by AbbVie.

F1 Gossip: Hamilton contract latest and Honda’s engine plans.

Chinese rover takes selfie on dusty Martian surface.

Anthony Joshua must be ruthless against Oleksandr Usyk, warns Eddie Hearn.

A1307 traffic live: Updates as car hits central reservations and overturns on Cambs road.

Photos show Chinese rover on dusty, rocky Martian surface.

How To Take Proper Care Of Eyes While Working On Screen?

Congestion at South China ports worsens on anti-COVID-19 measures.

Backstage Update On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Plans.

Sport Schedule This Weekend.

Secluded splendour in a €675,000 Cork time capsule on Glasheen Road.