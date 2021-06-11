© Instagram / martin sheen





Martin Sheen Rips Trump With A Critique That Could Be Right Out Of ‘The West Wing’ and Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen bring football magic to Fort Worth’s ‘12 Mighty Orphans’





Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen bring football magic to Fort Worth’s ‘12 Mighty Orphans’ and Martin Sheen Rips Trump With A Critique That Could Be Right Out Of ‘The West Wing’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Stark: Weird and Wild, Honey They Broke the Stadium Edition — plus Shohei Ohtani does it again (and again).

Here's How To Weigh In On Plans For Bronzeville's 47th Street Corridor.

Call to issue notice on derelict school site in Westport.

Liverpool have now initiated talks to sign player.

Cork farmers gather in five towns to highlight 'twin attacks' on Ireland's farming sector.

EXCLUSIVE ECB tells Deutsche Bank to find new chairman fast.

Texas Gov. Abbott vows to build a border wall with Mexico.

iOS 15 gives you better tools to fight the firehose of notifications — with a catch.

Hugely Popular Fiesta Del Sol Returning To Pilsen As In-Person Event Next Month.

Update: 15- to 20-acre Straight Creek Fire ignites east of Dillon.

Falcons WR Russell Gage ready to help fill Julio Jones' shoes.