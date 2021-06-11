© Instagram / buddy holly





Who knew? A John Wayne movie line inspired a Buddy Holly mega-hit record and Lubbock Symphony Orchestra ends season as Buddy Holly Hall needs finishing touches





Lubbock Symphony Orchestra ends season as Buddy Holly Hall needs finishing touches and Who knew? A John Wayne movie line inspired a Buddy Holly mega-hit record

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

I’m Sen. Rick Scott, and here’s how I’d rein in our reckless spending.

CorTorino: Milan, Roma and Atalanta remain interested in Torino striker Belotti.

CDC advisers to meet on heart inflammation link to Covid-19 shots.

Germany's Merkel to visit Biden at White House on July 15.

Government fines ₹75 lakh on Sai Sudha hospital, books officials.

Indias industrial output surges 134.4% in April on low-base effect.

What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, June 11.

LIC scheme: Invest little amount every month, get Rs 70 lakh on maturity.

Covid lockdown: Will 'Freedom Day' happen on June 21?

BCCI's U-turn on ICC events facilitates chance of bigger IPL window.

RETRANSMISSION: BMEX Gold Announces DTC Eligibility and Trades on OTCQB.