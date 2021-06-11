© Instagram / bazzi





Dearborn Heights This Week with Mayor Bill Bazzi and Bill Bazzi announces candidacy for mayor of Dearborn Heights





Bill Bazzi announces candidacy for mayor of Dearborn Heights and Dearborn Heights This Week with Mayor Bill Bazzi

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

How do retailers and brands overcome consumers' 'green' skepticism? – RetailWire.

University of Utah and SLC to electrify the Depot District with an 'innovation district'.

Louisiana session ends in flurry of tax and financial votes.

Showers and storms continue into the weekend.

Canada will not approve new thermal coal mining projects.

Utah's inland port strikes deals with two ports in California.

Houston traffic: I-45 Gulf Freeway, 610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange closed this weekend.

Time running out to evacuate Afghans who helped U.S., advocates say.

Explained: Mukul Roy’s stint in BJP and why he has returned to Mamata.

Shaggy, Sean Paul and Spice perform a medley of hits.

Liverpool sent Harry Kane and Man City transfer warning.

POLITICS: The wooing of Manchin: Granholm leans on personal history.