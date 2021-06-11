Sanaa Lathan’s Hair Has Grown So Long Since ‘Nappily Ever After’ and Sanaa Lathan Shares Sweet Video Congratulating Her Dad Stan Lathan On His 2020 Emmy Win
© Instagram / sanaa lathan

Sanaa Lathan’s Hair Has Grown So Long Since ‘Nappily Ever After’ and Sanaa Lathan Shares Sweet Video Congratulating Her Dad Stan Lathan On His 2020 Emmy Win


By: Daniel White
2021-06-11 17:59:17

Sanaa Lathan Shares Sweet Video Congratulating Her Dad Stan Lathan On His 2020 Emmy Win and Sanaa Lathan’s Hair Has Grown So Long Since ‘Nappily Ever After’

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

The best sales to shop this weekend: Apple, Dyson, PhoneSoap and more.

Rubio, Blumenthal Introduce Bipartisan and Bicameral Justice for Victims of Kleptocracy Act.

G-7 leaders start talks, with eye on pandemic, economy and China.

Massachusetts House agrees to change in redistricting process; Galvin, GOP, cites and towns oppose bill.

Connecticut Officer Resigns and Receives Payout After Fatal Traffic Stop.

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of California Insurance Company and Its Affiliates; Assigns Credit Ratings to Oklahoma Property and Casualty Insurance Company and Ashmere Insurance Company.

NI woman raising awareness of rare blood disease that killed father and brother.

G-7 leaders start talks, with eye on pandemic, economy and China.

Boris Johnson welcomes G7 leaders in rambling speech after elbow-bumps on the beach.

Tonight on People at 7:30pm.

Families urged to reuse water as they splash out on bigger paddling pools.

M5 traffic delays hit 100 minutes after caravan chaos.

  TOP