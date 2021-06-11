© Instagram / sela ward





Actress Sela Ward puts her artsy Soho loft on the market for $5.8M and A Chic SoHo Loft Owned by Sela Ward Returns to the Market





A Chic SoHo Loft Owned by Sela Ward Returns to the Market and Actress Sela Ward puts her artsy Soho loft on the market for $5.8M

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Great Escapes: Brewer Rieko Hayashi’s Sake and Food Pairings.

Air Force readdresses women's hair standard after feedback.

Brazil, UAE, Albania, Ghana and Gabon win UN council seats.

Westbrook Public Schools to require masks on campus in the fall.

Pasternack Unveils New High-Power RF and Microwave PIN Diode Coaxial Packaged Switches.

A Glimpse at the People and Cars of L.A.'s Lowrider Scene.

Rockford Area Is Being Targeted In Lottery and Sweepstakes Scams.

One death, 8 new COVID-19 cases and 2 identified Delta variants announced Friday.

Prep basketball & wedding bells: Homestead boys coach getting married on eve of CCS championship game.

Westbrook Public Schools to require masks on campus in the fall.

Newsfeed Now: School van driver caught on video hitting student; Man rescued from inside of giant fan at vineyard.

Dow drops nearly 125 points on losses for shares of Caterpillar, Johnson & Johnson.