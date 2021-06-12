© Instagram / Patrick Swayze





Cult Classic 'Road House,' Through The Eyes Of Patrick Swayze and 'Ghost' turns 30: How Patrick Swayze's beloved Sam Wheat entered heaven in film's emotional finale





Cult Classic 'Road House,' Through The Eyes Of Patrick Swayze and 'Ghost' turns 30: How Patrick Swayze's beloved Sam Wheat entered heaven in film's emotional finale

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Ghost' turns 30: How Patrick Swayze's beloved Sam Wheat entered heaven in film's emotional finale and Cult Classic 'Road House,' Through The Eyes Of Patrick Swayze

Cubs 8, Cardinals 5: Stands — and hearts — fill up at Wrigley Field.

Mets GM Zack Scott Provides Updates on: McNeil, Conforto and Carrasco.

The White House Launches Supply Chain Initiatives on Essential Items.

Montour Alumni Report.

Fresno Fire Chief Calls Gay Pride Flag Raising 'Courageous,' Talks About Her Wife and Kids.

Potential For 110 Degree Weather Next Week Prompts Rare Excessive Heat Watch In Colorado.

North Texas Law Professor Expects Biden Administration To Sue Texas To Block State’s Border Wall.

Djokovic topples Nadal in French Open semi-final classic.

Chicago PD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Yes, It’s a Global Tax on American Tech.

Council takes no action on library budget request.

Sioux Falls teenager continues on road to recovery after serious crash.