© Instagram / Rosa Salazar





Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath and John Malkovich, Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar Star in ‘The Chariot’ Dark Comedy





John Malkovich, Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar Star in ‘The Chariot’ Dark Comedy and Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Thomas found guilty of murder.

States and Their State – The Edgefield Advertiser.

After reaching vaccination threshold, Pirates are finally able to ditch masks for Brewers series.

'Artrageous Heels and Wheels' event back at the Art Museum of South Texas.

Illinois energy working group negotiations continue as new bill surfaces.

Trek to donate $75000 to benefit Pride Month.

Pima County Health reports increase in whooping cough in infants and young children.

ForeverLawn Dealers Team Up to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race.

Drink lemonade and eat pizza for childhood cancer awareness!

Microsoft Tells How To Use PowerShell and Windows Update for Business Deployment Services To Control Windows 10 Updates.

No charges after fatal shooting involving Weld County deputies.