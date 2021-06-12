© Instagram / Maluma





New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Maluma, Bad Bunny, and more and The discussion is over and Maluma admits defeat, accepts that J Balvin is prettier – Explica .co





The discussion is over and Maluma admits defeat, accepts that J Balvin is prettier – Explica .co and New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Maluma, Bad Bunny, and more

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Activision Blizzard discloses environment, social, and governance efforts.

H-E-B plans to open in McKinney; local election results are in, and more top stories from Dallas-Fort Worth.

COVID-19: Updated OSHA Guidance.

70 Texas students earn Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarships.

Ice shelf protecting Antarctic glacier is is breaking up faster, study shows.

Pulitzers honour Darnella Frazier for cellphone video of George Floyd murder.

Soccer-Turkey's players, coach apologise for poor showing in Italy loss.

Group ready to break ground on Walker Upper Elementary playground.

Search for missing man on Lake Estes turns into recovery operation.

Taking on a titan.

$20,000 Reward for Information Remains in Place on 4th Anniversary of Homicide (Photo).