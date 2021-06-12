© Instagram / Joey King





‘Kissing Booth’ Star Joey King Stuns In Fancy New Eyeglasses, “That Face!” and Joey King admits it wasn't easy filming 'The Kissing Booth 2' with her ex





‘Kissing Booth’ Star Joey King Stuns In Fancy New Eyeglasses, «That Face!» and Joey King admits it wasn't easy filming 'The Kissing Booth 2' with her ex

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Joey King admits it wasn't easy filming 'The Kissing Booth 2' with her ex and ‘Kissing Booth’ Star Joey King Stuns In Fancy New Eyeglasses, «That Face!»

G-7 leaders discuss pandemic recovery, eying 1 bil. vaccine pledge.

Mother and baby homes testimony may be examined by independent expert.

'The Office': Jenna Fischer Said She Was 'Disappointed' With How Jim and Pam Treated Dwight in 1 Scene.

Tourism Closure Extended on Tribal Land Known for Waterfalls.

Marin educator denied pay amid sex crimes investigation.

Germany’s Merkel to visit Biden at White House on July 15.

Father warns to take COVID seriously after wife hospitalized, forced to deliver baby at 29 weeks.

'It's super frustrating:' Lake Stevens installs security cameras at parks due to vandalism.

Rabid bat found in Larimer County; health department reminds residents to vaccinate pets.

Despite the heat, one local landscaping company is dedicated to customers.

Yankees' Oswald Peraza will draw trade deadline attention.

'You deserve to be poor': Oakland financial firm slams Boichik Bagels for its $3 goods.