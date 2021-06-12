© Instagram / Rachel McAdams





Hollywood casting director reveals Britney Spears lost lead role in The Notebook to Rachel McAdams and ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson to Star in Judy Blume Adaptation





‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’: Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson to Star in Judy Blume Adaptation and Hollywood casting director reveals Britney Spears lost lead role in The Notebook to Rachel McAdams

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Health and Wellness: Should age be a reason to avoid certain exercises?

The Archive Project.

Netflix Releases The Witcher Season 2 First-Look Teaser and Announces Far Cry and Zack Snyder Animated Series.

Covid orphans are a tragic legacy of India's pandemic.

UW Study Compares COVID Differences Between Kids And Adults.

Putin denies ordering the killing of critics and says he can work with Biden – NBC10 Philadelphia.

Lawyer for Springfield auto salvage project ‘calling bluff’ on critic who threatened to halt $25M apartment.

‘Time is on our side’: Providence St. Mary partners with REACH to station helicopter at Apple Valley hospital.

Charlie Baker speaks on housing, early college programs at Latinx conference.

John Dean lays into DOJ for enabling Trump's spy scheme: 'Nixon on stilts and steroids'.

Del Sol Lions Club awards educational scholarships to support local students.

What to Expect in Next Week’s Federal Reserve Meeting.