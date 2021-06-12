© Instagram / Jeff Bridges





Jeff Bridges debuts shaved head, new puppy amid lymphoma cancer battle: 'Feeling good' and Jeff Bridges updates fans on what he's learned from cancer





Jeff Bridges debuts shaved head, new puppy amid lymphoma cancer battle: 'Feeling good' and Jeff Bridges updates fans on what he's learned from cancer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jeff Bridges updates fans on what he's learned from cancer and Jeff Bridges debuts shaved head, new puppy amid lymphoma cancer battle: 'Feeling good'

Graduation 2021: Coronado High School, Island Park High School and North Nicholas High School.

76ers vs. Hawks score: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia steal home-court advantage back with Game 3 win over Atlanta.

Mehul Choksi denied bail by high court in Dominica on the grounds that he is a flight risk.

Police: Tulsa Attorney Charged With Rape Was 'Serial Offender'.

Bail denied for man who allegedly threatened to set woman on fire.

Residents near Windsor park told to shelter in place after report of gunfire.

Sacramento Highway 99 Closure Starts Friday Night: How To Get Around It.

Live theater returns to Playhouse Square with Choir of Man.

Twins move struggling Matt Shoemaker to bullpen.

Calls For Change: Hartford Community Remembers Those Lost to Gun Violence.

Jamari Dent, CPS student who tried to kill himself after relentless bullying, has died at 13.