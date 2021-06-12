© Instagram / Supreme Patty





Supreme Patty Arrested With AR-15 in Florida and Supreme Patty, Alleged Creator of World Record Egg, Slams Kardashians





Supreme Patty, Alleged Creator of World Record Egg, Slams Kardashians and Supreme Patty Arrested With AR-15 in Florida

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Century girls win battle of unbeaten teams to claim 2A West Region I crown.

CSAF, CMSAF visit MacDill AFB > US Air Force > Article Display.

Death threats got so serious that Raffensperger and his wife stopped having grandchildren visit.

Early offensive outburst, great defense carry Athena past Irondequoit in A semis.

COVID passports would be discriminatory and idea should be scrapped, MPs say.

Tonight at U.S. Diving Trials: History at stake on springboard.

Photos show Chinese rover on dusty, rocky Martian surface.

Brookside police officer, two suspects hospitalized after traffic stop on I-22.

NBA Best Bets: Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for June 13.

Apple: Trump DOJ subpoena sought data on 73 phone numbers, 36 email addresses.

Rotary Club to meet Tuesday on Zoom – The Durango Herald.

Heavy passengers on an airplane mean a new safety limit for airlines.